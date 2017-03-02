VIDEO: Man destroys ‘Berkeley College Republicans’ sign

sign

BERKELEY (KRON) — A political student group at UC Berkeley is outraged after someone destroyed one of their signs on campus.

Berkeley College Republicans posted a video to Facebook on Tuesday of a man stepping on their sign, ultimately snapping it into several pieces.

At the beginning you can hear the person messing with the sign saying, “You’re supporting violence by supporting Trump.”

The Berkeley College Republicans say the man is a fellow student.

“Today we had one of our signs destroyed by a student,” the group said on Facebook. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. If you know who this student is, please get in contact with us.”

Watch the video above to see the full exchange.

