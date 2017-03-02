VIDEO: Off-duty officer targeted in East Bay freeway shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) — An off-duty Oakland police officer was shot at Wednesday night in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Around 11:40 p.m., a Oakland police officer was shot at in the area of southbound Interstate Highway 880 and 16th Avenue, police said.

Oakland police are reporting that the officer is not injured.

In the video above, police are seen investigating the scene, possibly searching for the suspect or suspects.

It appears the shooters fled the scene and ended up in the area of 55th Ave. and Brookdale Ave. where they crashed their car.

Police are seen going door to door with K9 officers.

Alameda police were also on scene aiding in the search.

Some officers wore tactical gear and were seen using a Bearcat to help aid in search efforts.

Police have since towed the crashed car, cleared the scene, and reopened the area to traffic.

This is the third shooting on an EAst Bay freeway since last Saturday.

