MONTCLAIR (KRON) — A young San Bernardino County girl’s quick thinking may have saved her life and the life of her niece.

The teen was babysitting her 4-year-old niece when someone broke into the house.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in Montclair, just east of Ontario.

Fourteen-year-old Savannah Jones was watching her niece when she heard a loud knock at the door. She looked through the peephole and saw a stranger.

Scared for her life, the teen grabbed her niece and ran into the bathroom.

After a few more loud bangs, Jones realized that stranger made his way inside the house.

Luckily, Jones was able to text her mother who alerted police.

She says the sound of police sirens scared the crook away.

That suspect has not been caught.