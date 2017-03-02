CITRUS HEIGHTS (KRON) — A school for students with special needs in the Sacramento-area is looking for answers after being badly vandalized last week.

It happened at the Laurel Ruff Center, a school that helps more than 100 students with disabilities transition into the working world after high school.

Principal Julia Arreguin says last week, vandals broke in.

You can see in the pictures they destroyed a bathroom, ransacked a room full of donated clothes students use for job interviews, and threw tons of classroom supplies, even wheelchairs, into the swimming pool.

The community is left trying to figure out why anyone would do this.

“I don’t understand why someone would come onto this campus and do this to a school for students with disabilities,” Arreguin said. “Everything in the room was thrown into the pool, the water was left on, there was about 2 inches of water flooding the whole area.”

Police are still looking for the people responsible.