Warrant for arrest of Stockton’s former Mayor

STOCKTON (KTXL) — Authorities with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office are serving a search warrant at the Stockton Kids Club.

An arrest warrant for former Mayor Anthony Silva was also issued. Officials were also searching his Stockton home. Sources say the warrant is not tied to his arrest in August.

According to his Facebook page, Silva is not in the U.S.

The DA’s office says the warrants are part of an ongoing investigation and could not comment further.

Silva’s attorney Mark Reichel said investigators with the DA’s office have hinted to him that the investigation is connected to a possible financial crime.

Reichel also said he does not believe the reason Silva left the country is related to the investigation.