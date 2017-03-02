Warriors sign former Forward Matt Barnes

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Warriors made it official — The team has signed their former Forward Matt Barnes.

Specific contract terms were not released along with Thursday’s announcement.

Barnes will wear uniform #22, and there are now 15 players on the roster.

This is the 6’7″ forward’s second stint with the Warriors.

He played for Golden State during the 2006-2007 and 2007-2008 seasons, where he helped the team upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the 2007 playoffs.

This season the 36-year-old veteran appeared in 54 games (13 starts) with the Sacramento Kings tallying 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.

Barnes has been quite the journeyman.

In over 14 NBA seasons, he’s spend time on the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Over the course of his career he’s accumulated averages of 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 23.7 minutes in 909 career games (354 starts).