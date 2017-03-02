Woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend to stand trial

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — A woman accused of killing the father of her two children and dumping his body near a Sonoma County highway last year was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial for his murder, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Tiffany Li, 30, is charged with the murder of her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Keith Green. Li’s current boyfriend, 29-year-old Kaveh Bayat, is also charged with murder and was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday as well.

A third defendant, 40-year-old Oliver Adella, already waived his preliminary hearing and is also expected to stand trial for the murder, prosecutors said.

Investigators have released few details of the evidence linking the trio to Green’s death, but have said that Green went missing on April 28 last year after he went to meet with Li at the Millbrae Pancake House.

Green left his wallet and car keys at home when he left and had only his cellphone with him. His phone was found by a hiker in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park the next day.

An extensive search for Green turned up nothing until May 11, when a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy working with a homeless outreach team found his decomposing body down an embankment north of Healdsburg. dental records were used to identify him.

Adella was arrested in a raid in Burlingame nine days later. Li and Bayat were arrested at their home in Hillsborough the following day.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Li had a motion granted to set bail, and Judge Lisa Novak set her bail at $35 million. Bayat made no motion for bail and remains in custody without bail.

All three defendants are scheduled to return to court on March 9.