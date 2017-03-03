Alameda County: “Ghost Ship” Warehouse Fire victims died from smoke inhalation

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Alameda County Coroner’s office has released new information pertaining to the death of all victim’s who died in the “Ghost Ship” warehouse fire, Friday evening.

According to the Alameda County Coroner’s office, all 36 victims died from smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out on 31st Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on December 2, 2016. It has been called the county’s deadliest fire in 13 years and one of the most devastating in United States history.

The warehouse, known as the “Ghost Ship,” was a place for Bay Area artists to perform and display their work. This caused highly flammable objects to be placed inside the building.