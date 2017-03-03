ALAMEDA COUNTY (BCN) — Alameda County sheriff’s Deputy Mike Foley, who died after he was hit by a prisoner bus at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin last week, was remembered Friday as a hard-worker who was a model for other law enforcement officers.

Foley, 60, worked in law enforcement for 37 years, including 29 years in the Concord Police Department and nine years with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Foley’s brother, Emeryville police Officer John Foley, described him as “a consummate officer who was a cop’s cop.”

Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern said Foley’s superiors filled his personnel file with praise, such as, “I wish I had 20 deputies like him,” that he displayed leadership, that he “volunteered for everything” and “I’d recommend him for any assignment.”

Speaking at a memorial service at the Concord Pavilion that was attended by more than 1,500 people, mostly law enforcement officers, Ahern said Foley was the oldest employee in the transportation unit at Santa Rita “yet was the hardest worker” and worked more overtime hours than anyone else.

Foley was struck by an inmate bus at the transportation yard behind the jail near Broder Boulevard at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 22 as he was walking across the parking lot, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead the next day.

It was dark at the time of the accident and apparently the deputy who was driving the bus didn’t see Foley and Foley didn’t see the bus, which was traveling at about 15 mph, sheriff’s officials said.

Foley is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tammie, his son Michael and his daughter Tonya. He is the first Alameda County sheriff’s deputy to die in the line of duty since 1998.

Foley comes from a law enforcement family, as his father, Larry Foley, who’s now 87, was a sergeant with the Oakland Police Department.

His mother, Shirley, died eight years ago, according to John Foley.

Ahern said Foley began his law enforcement career in September 1975 as a cadet with the Contra Costa County sheriff’s department and the following year became a cadet with the Concord Police Department making $2.25 an hour.

Ahern said Foley became a regular officer in Concord in 1978 and spent most his 29 years there as a patrol officer and a member of its SWAT team. He said he hired Foley for the Alameda County sheriff’s office in

December 2007.

Ahern said Foley’s career included many memorable moments, including two occasions in which he interacted thoughtfully with armed suspects in ways that allowed them to be arrested without being killed.

“Mike rose to every challenge,” Ahern said.

John Foley said he’s glad that his brother lives on because he donated his organs, which already have been used to help save four lives.

Foley joked that those who have his brother’s organs “might wander around a bait shop looking for fishing lures, have a hankering to watch old John Wayne movies or have an urge to hunt and fish and help others.”

Jerry Oranje, Mike Foley’s brother-in-law, said Foley met his sister “when he pulled her over for a ticket because he wanted to know her phone number and get her name on her ticket.”

Oranje said Foley became “one of my best friends and my hunting partner.”

Oranje said many people might not know that Foley was “a great athlete” who was the starting quarterback for the Concord High School football team for four years and also played baseball.

Michael Foley, Foley’s 18-year-old son, who’s now a criminal justice major in college, said, “My dad was a humble man who worked for everything he had.”

Foley then read from a letter that a former Santa Rita Jail inmate had written to his father thanking him for helping turn his life around.

The inmate, Foley said, admitted that he had been a gang member and “a cruel and violent person” but told his father, “You always treated me with respect as a human being” and told him he could still have a good life.

Foley said the inmate concluded his letter by saying that he’s now “a hard-working man” and recently got married.

There was a private procession and burial after the service, which was followed by a reception for sheriff’s staff, family and friends at the Dublin Senior Center.