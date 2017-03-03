Dad who dropped daughter off bridge found legally competent to stand trial

WFLA Published:
Courtesy of WFLA
Courtesy of WFLA

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off a Tampa Bay area bridge has been found competent to stand trial on Friday morning.

The court made the decision after reviewing a state mental evaluation that concluded John Jonchuck, 27 was mentally capable of understanding the first degree murder charges he faces.

Authorities say that in January 2015, Jonchuck stopped his car on the bridge, grabbed his 5-year-old daughter Phoebe from the back of his vehicle and dropped her off the edge of the bridge.

He faces charges for murder, aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a law enforcement officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s