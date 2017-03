(KRON) Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins are jumping on the “natural” foods train.

The parent company, Dunkin’ Brands announced it will remove artificial coloring from its foods sold in the United States by the end of 2018.

The change will impact nearly every item on the menus.

The company will find natural coloring for donut icing, fillings, toppings, and sprinkles. As well as syrups and sauces used in smoothies and cold drinks.