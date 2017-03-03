Drive by shooting caught on camera

(KRON) Police are looking for the suspects in a drive-by shooting and the whole thing was caught on camera.

We have to warn you, some viewers might find the video disturbing.

Monday evening a couple is driving along 23rd street in Kansas City with their personal dash-cam rolling.

As they come to stop their camera catches a gunman firing at least a dozen bullets in a matter of seconds into another car before the suspects drive off.

No one was hurt. Police are still looking for the suspects in the SUV.

 

 

 

 

