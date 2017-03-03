Gary’s Mailbag: What is your favorite sports venue?

By Published:
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • I’m sorry Kevin Durant’s injury is too much. I’m on my way to Reno to bet Cleveland wins the NBA title. – Dwayne
  • What’s your problem with awards shows? The Oscars weren’t that bad. – Matt
  • I see you walking alone downtown almost every morning. I’m curious. Where are you going? – Leslie
  • What’s your favorite sports venue? Mine will always be Fenway Park. – Frank
  • I don’t care for your radio show and your TV segments are too short. I do watch Fridays when your wife is on. – Burl

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

