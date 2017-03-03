Happening Today: Funeral service for deputy struck by bus

CONCORD (KRON) — Today the funeral for Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Foley is taking place in Concord at the Concord Pavilion.

The service starts at 11:00 a.m. and is open to the public.

The Concord law enforcement community and officers from across the Bay Area will be there to say goodbye to their fallen brother one last time.

Deputy Foley was hit by a bus last month while on duty at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

A fellow deputy was driving the bus meant for transporting inmates. He says he did not see Deputy Foley before striking him with the bus.

The incident is being ruled an accident.

Foley served with the Concord Police Department for 30 years before working with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for almost a decade.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Funeral for Deputy Michael Foley will be held @ Concord Pavilion @ 11am. He was killed in a bus accident @ the Santa Rita jail. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/qlUfIpsE2u — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) March 3, 2017