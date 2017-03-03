Helicopter airlifts supplies to stranded Monterey residents

MONTEREY (BCN) — Big Sur residents who have been stranded by landslides on state Highway 1 and the collapsing Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge received airlifted food, pet food, fuel and mail via a helicopter this morning.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services delivered the supplies to the Big Sur Multi-Agency Facility at Pfeiffer State Park, 25 miles south of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge was closed on Feb. 15 after crews found too much movement and fracturing. Highway 1 has been afflicted with closures for weeks due to landslides from recent storms.

Currently the 63-mile stretch of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Notleys Landing is closed, leaving many residents stuck in the area.

Highway 1 is expected to reopen at Gorda, Notleys Landing and Ragged Point on March 13, according to the Department of Transportation, but Paul’s Slide will remain closed until March 17.

Drilling at Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge is scheduled for March 17, after which it will be rebuilt.