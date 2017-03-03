Modesto couple arrested following 3-year-old’s death

MODESTO (KRON) — A Modesto couple has been arrested on charges of murder and torture after the death of a 3-year-old boy.

On Wednesday emergency medical crews responded to the 300 block of Standiford Ave. around 9:15 p.m. to reports that a child had stopped breathing.

3-year-old Gilbert Escamilla was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later flown to Madera Children’s Hospital.

Early Thursday morning, detectives were notified that the child did not survive.

The child’s visible injuries consisted of burns, cuts and bruising. However his cause of death has yet to be determined, authorities said.

“Detectives began an extensive investigation Wednesday night after learning the extent of the child’s injuries,” police said.

After authorities investigated the home and conducted interviews with those that live in there, the child’s mother and her fiancé were arrested.

24-year-old Connie Escamilla was arrested for murder.

Her fiancé, 20-year-old Kylie Beasley, was arrested for murder and torture.

Escamilla’s seven-year-old daughter was placed with Child Protective Service.

The investigation is still in the early stages as police process evidence collected at the scene and detectives speak to witnesses, friends, and family of the victim.

Police are still investigating the events that led up to the 9-1-1 call.

On behalf of the Modesto Police Department, Chief Galen Carroll would like to extend condolences to the family, friends and community who are coping with this tragic event.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity, is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.