One dead in major vehicle collision in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — One person died during a major fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle collision in Fremont, Friday evening.

According to Fremont police, a 58-year-old male motorcyclist died after another male driver collided with him around 2:34 p.m. on Christy Street near Auto Mall Parkway.

During a preliminary investigation officers discovered a 48-year-old male driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla southbound on Christy Street was involved in a collision with a Ducati motorcycle heading in the same direction.

Officers said the motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

The uninjured driver cooperated with officers, and police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to play a factor in the collision.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Police had to shutdown Christy Street between Albrea Street and 42606 Christy for sometime, and was not expected to be open for traffic until 7: 00 p.m., Friday night.

Officers advised anyone with information in regards to the collision to notify the Fremont police department.