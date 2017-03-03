VALLEJO (KRON) — One day after we showed you terrifying video of a home invasion burglary attempt in Vallejo, another homeowner has come forward saying she was also targeted.

In the latest burglary attempt, a young teen was home alone.

It was just yesterday KRON4 brought you a story of an attempted burglary in Vallejo. And on Friday, one more victim has come forward and with growing concern.

She says police have yet to show up to her home to collect evidence and file a report.

A Vallejo woman came home to video captured on her surveillance cameras Thursday night around 6:15.

“You know you can’t be home 24/7,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified. “It’s frightening. It’s really frightening.”

Two unknown men repeatedly banged on the front door at Janice Street and then cased all sides of her home for an entry.

All the while, the cameras kept recording and her son was inside.

“I do have security cameras installed, but I just recently put up signs letting them know that there is 24-hour surveillance. And to stay away,” the woman said.

She now warns her community about the second attempt back to back this week in the area.

“I was targeted,” she said. “They definitely targeted me. They pulled up and came straight to my house.”

On Thursday, KRON4 brought you a report from a home invasion nearby on Cimmaron Drive. You can see in the video the attempted burglars managed to get inside as the homeowner walked in on them. They took off running. But the victim says it’s the second time thieves targeted her home in the past two months.

It’s not clear if the two cases are related.

The latest victim is upset, saying she called police immediately after the attempted burglars left but. They have yet to respond and file a report.

“They need to step it up a couple of notches,” the woman said. “And I shouldn’t have to wait until something has happened, something’s happened to myself or my son or my property is stolen before you do something.”

Once again, we don’t know at this time if the two cases are connected.

Police did not get to back to KRON4 Friday night.