Police arrest three minors in connection to the “Geisha Dolls” armed robberies in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Three suspects have been identified and arrested in connection to a series of robberies at various gas stations, liquor stores and markets in the San Jose and Milpitas area.

The “Geisha Dolls,” which consisted of three members committed at least 12 armed robberies between October 23, 2016 through January 25, 2017, according to the San Jose police department’s Robbery Unit.

Police said, between one and three suspects entered the stores armed with a gun or a large knife with their face covered in masks. The suspects would threaten the clerks and demand money.

On Jan. 25, an armed robbery occurred at the Arco AM/PM on North Capitol Avenue. Police followed up on leads and arrested a 17-year-old at their residence after evidence pertaining to the robbery were discovered.

After further investigation, officers were able to identify two additional suspects connected to the robberies on February 14. Both suspects were juveniles 16 and 17-years-old.

According to police, investigators gathered physical evidence, interviewing witnesses/victims and conducting surveillance video. All three components led to the arrest of the “Geisha Dolls.”

Police said one suspect was booked at the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, and the other two are at Juvenile facility in San Jose.