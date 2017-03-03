Quarterback Colin Kaepernick officially opts out of his contract with 49ers

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2015, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Santa Clara, Calif. After months of trade talk and speculation, Kaepernick is still on the 49er's roster and due a hefty payday. The quarterback's $11.9 million 2016 contract became guaranteed at 1 p.m. local time Thursday, March 31, 2016, when the 49ers kept him on the roster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has officially opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, according to the team.

He is now a free agent. Kaepernick met with General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan last week at the team facility to inform them of his decision, the team said.

“We had an idea (that he would opt out),” Shanahan said on Wednesday. “He didn’t say it for sure, but we talked about it, and we had an idea he would go that route.”

Kaepernick could start negotiating a new contract on Mar. 7, and free agency begins on Mar. 9.

Last season, the 29-year-old threw for 2,241 yards, four interceptions, and 16 touchdowns in 11 starts.

He completed 196 passes out of 331 attempts, for a completion percentage of 59.2 percent.

The 49ers selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

“We’ve got to evaluate all the free agents, the trade possibilities and the draft, and whatever we think is the best scenario is the way we’re going to go,” Shanahan said of the 49ers impending QB search. “Kap is in that, and he’s involved in that just like anyone else.”

Right now, the 49ers do not have a quarterback on the roster.

