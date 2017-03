SAN JOSE (KRON) — A break in a main gas line is prompting evacuations Friday in San Jose.

The gas leak was first reported around 11:00 a.m. on Suncrest Ave.

It is unknown how many people are being evacuated.

Officials say there is also a crack in the road.

No other details are immediately available.

Avoid this area until further notice.

