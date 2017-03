SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Two Santa Clara County correctional deputies were arrested in February, according to Deputy Reginald Cooks.

Cooks said Deputy Leonel Groba was arrested for allegedly assaulting an inmate. In an unrelated incident, Sgt. Robert Liddle was arrested for allegedly secretly recording an employee, who is a sworn personnel.

No other information has been made available by police.

