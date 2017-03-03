SoyNut butter recalled after 12 people sickened with E.coli

WASHINGTON (WATE) – A recall of soy nut butter made in Illinois is underway after 12 people in five states became ill with E.coli believed to be linked to the product.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter was the likely cause of the outbreak. The company has issued a voluntary recall of Original Creamy SoyNut Butter with a freshness date of August 30 or 31, 2018.

Eleven of the 12 people who became sick are under age 18. E.coli can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. The CDC says most people recover in five to seven days, but some develop hemolytic uremic syndrome.

The affected product was sold nationwide. The illnesses were reported in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon.