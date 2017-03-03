Tech Report: Google keyboard

By and Published: Updated:
e9b7f98737374f98871e764fd8a472f0

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Did you know there is a special on-screen keyboard made by Google you can use with your iPhone or iPad?

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate says in some ways, it is better than the built-in default apple keyboard.

He shows us what it offers.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

It is called the Gboard. First, you download the app.

Then, by tapping on the app, it brings up instructions on how to activate the keyboard for use.

WEB LINKS:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/gboard-a-new-keyboard-from-google/id1091700242?mt=8

https://blog.google/products/search/gboard-iphone-gets-upgrade/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s