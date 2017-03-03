SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors cold streak, the 49ers latest quarterback drama, and Adrian Peterson’s thoughts on road rage.

For the first time in 146 games the Warriors lost back-to-back games. It seems the ‘Splash Brothers’ are a little ‘off’ as they adjust to life on the court without Kevin Durant.

The 49ers General Manager John Lynch says not having a quarterback is “liberating.”

A reporter is shocked to find out it was NFL star running back Adrian Peterson that he happened to stop in the street for an interview on road rage.

Finally, Major League Baseball already has its catch of the year.