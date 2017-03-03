BERKELEY (KRON) — The California Department of Public Health has released a draft of a document warning against cell phone radiation.

What is inside that draft is alarming, but state health officials say it was never finalized or officially adopted by the department.

A Berkeley-based doctor, Joel Moskowitz, sued the state in 2016 under the California Public Records Act to get it released.

So, the first thing you’ll notice is the big black letters stamped across it, “draft and not for public release.”

The document, titled “Cell Phones and Health” details concerns of cell phone radiation exposure.

The first paragraph states health officials are concerned about the possible health effects from cellphones because recent studies suggest they may cause an increase in the risk of brain cancer and other health issues.

Then, the guideline goes on to explain how cellphones emit radiation and their advice of how to avoid it, which includes keeping the device away from your body.

Also, keep calls short and use speaker phone on lengthly calls. And use a headset when possible.

It also warns that radiation from phones can pass deeper into children and teens so they may be at greater risk.

The agency behind this draft document, the California Department of Public Health, sent us a statement saying this was a draft and never intended for public release.

They said this guidance was never finalized or adopted by the department. The project was discontinued when the CDC, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued national guidance on the same subject.

The California Department of Public Health said for people concerned or confused about cellphone usage to look at the CDC website.

KRON4 looked at that, and here is what the CDC says about cell phones causing cancer:

“There is no scientific evidence that provides a definite answer. Some organizations recommend caution in cell phone use. More research is needed before we know if using cell phones causes health effects.”