SAN JOSE (KRON) — Relief in the form of cash donations has arrived for the victims of the San Jose flood that left hundreds of people homeless in neighborhoods along Coyote Creek in San Jose.

The word that the city has cleared the way for the distribution of money from the Coyote Creek relief fund led to a spike in applications Friday at the Shirakawa Community Center as the money is now finding its way into the hands of those who need it most.

“Today has been our busiest day so far,” said Niel Rufino, who is with the local assistance center. “We had about 60 families come in and apply in the first hours.”

Money collected through the city’s community foundation is being distributed by local charities such as the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and Sacred Heart Community Services, which actually cut a few checks Friday and will also be taking applications for assistance this weekend.

‘…..Those folks who are contacting right now, bringing them in, and providing assistance, and then other folks that have not been contacted yet, but have already registered for help through the local assistance center, we’re going to be bringing those folks in tomorrow. We want to do this in a way that’s able to get people help right away,” said Poncho Guevara, who is with Sacred Heart Community Services.

Priority is being given to those who were displaced by the flood and are still living in shelters and need help with temporary housing and expenses.

Other city resources are also available once people apply and their needs are evaluated.

‘To qualify, you have to have proof that you are the primary resident at an apartment or a home that was impacted by the flood…,” said Ray Bramson, who is with the San Jose Housing Department.

So far, the relief fund totals just over $6 million and counting. $5 million of that is provided by billionaire Kieu Hoang, of Los Angeles, who toured the Rock Springs Flood Zone earlier this week.