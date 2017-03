Video courtesy of CNN

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dad in Washington built a roller coaster in the backyard for his three-year-old son.

He was planning to build a tree house, but decided to build this coaster instead.

The father built it to spend more time with his son.

He is a navy pilot and was deployed in the Persian Gulf when his son was born.

He spent three months designing and building the coaster.

When all was said and done, the project cost him about $1,000.

CNN contributed to this article.