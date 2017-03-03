VIDEO: Dump truck crash closes Hwy 101 overpass

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Two lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto remain closed after a dump truck plowed into an overpass Thursday night.

The accident happened around 10:52 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway at the Embarcadero Rd. overpass, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was significant enough that CHP issued a traffic alert at 11:09 p.m.

With debris still in the roadway, two southbound lanes are still closed.

CHP is also reporting a significant crack in the overpass.

Caltrans is on the scene conducting emergency repair work.

The lanes could stay closed until noon, as crews test the structural integrity of the overpass.

The driver of the truck was injured in the crash, but no further details about his condition are available at this time.

