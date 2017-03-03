DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — Family, friends and California dignitaries are mourning a Southern California police officer killed by a recently released gang member while he was investigating a minor car accident.

The funeral of 53-year-old Whittier Officer Keith Lane Boyer is planned for Friday morning.

It will begin with a memorial at a church followed by a graveside service to include the playing of bagpipes, a 21-gun salute and a plane formation flyover.

On Feb. 20, Boyer became the first Whittier officer in nearly 40 years to die in the line of duty.

Authorities say he was checking on a wreck when 26-year-old Michael Mejia got out of a car and shot him. They say Mejia had shot and killed his cousin earlier in the day. He has been charged with both killings.

Whittier Police Chief Jeff A. Piper; Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck; Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell; county District Attorney Jackie Lacey and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris all plan to attend.