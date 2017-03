LOS ANGELES (KRON) — It was a dramatic scene in Los Angeles this week.

ICE agents arrested a father after he dropped off one of his children at school.

His 13-year-old daughter videotaped her father being handcuffed. She cried as shet sat in the back seat of the family car.

ICE said in a statement that Romulo Gonzalez was arrested because he has multiple criminal convictions dating back several years.

He also has an outstanding deportation order that is over two years old.