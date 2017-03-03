Video: Man attempts to rob jewelry store in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police have asked the public’s assistance in helping identify an armed robber who attempted to steal jewelry from a store in San Francisco, Friday afternoon.

According to police, approximately at 12:30 p.m. a male suspect barged into a jewelry store on the 800 block of Grant Street. The suspect knocked one employee down to the ground, and demanded others to the ground at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect used a hammer to break into cases full of gold and diamond jewelry, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a male within 20 to 25 years of age and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a handgun.

Newly released surveillance video displayed the suspect, and police have asked anyone with information on this case to notify the San Francisco police department.