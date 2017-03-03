Video: Santa Clara police enrich relationship with Muslim Community through prayer service

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The Chief of the Santa Clara police among other officers attended a prayer service at a Muslim Center in an effort to promote peace and unity during a politically charged climate.

Police Chief Mike Sellers and other officers from the Santa Clara police department visited the Muslim Community Association for lunch, simple conversation and to watch a prayer service.

“We are just here to help them,” said Chief Mike Sellers.

The Santa Clara police department displayed their support for the community, despite President Trump’s executive order on immigration and travel. The police said these type of events are meant to build bridges between the law enforcement and the Muslim Community.

Many members within the center were born in countries listed in President Trump’s travel ban, and many are concerned their families may be negatively impacted by future executive orders.

According to Yousef Salem, “these are rough times for us, and this thing with Donald Trump you know and this immigration thing is horrible.”

Both law enforcement and the Muslim community want to reassure citizens a strong line of trust is present in Santa Clara.