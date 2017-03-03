KILGORE (KRON) — A Texas community came together to help a child with the gift of sight.

Christian Cardenas is a 4-year-old boy from Kilgore who is legally blind.

But after Friday, with the help of something called eSight and his community, he has a whole new way to look at life.

He was surprised at this elementary school and was given a pair of electronic glasses called eSight.

These glasses have a camera, which captures what is in front of a user in high definition.

It then enhances it into a format where the legally blind can actually see.

Surrounded by family and friends, Christian was able to see his grandmother’s face and his friends’ faces for this first time.

“I see you! I see you too! I love you!” Christian said. “Jordan! Jesse and Jesigh! Boston, I can see you too!”

Christian’s mother says they heard about eSight through support groups on social media. But the device costs $9,000.

So, they started a fundraiser and in just two months, they raised the money need for the hi-def glasses.

Christian’s mother says for their first trip, they want to take him fishing for the first time.