Video: Two arrested after high speed car chase in Texas

TEXAS (KRON) — Two men were arrested after leading police in Texas on a high-speed chase in the northern area of of Houston, Friday morning.

According to police, the pursuit began after a reported bank robbery occurred involving the two men. Police chased the suspects for some time on and off an interstate, and the men were driving a Mercedes.

During the pursuit both suspects stopped and exited the vehicle after the automobile began to be engulfed in smoke.

Police said the driver attempted to carjack another vehicle, but was shortly tackled by an officer. The passenger attempted to flee on foot, but he was also caught by officers.