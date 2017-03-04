1 killed in Menlo Park single car crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead following a single car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Menlo Park, according to Menlo Park Police Department.

Around 3:14 a.m. officers responded to eastbound Highway 84, also known as Bayfront Expressway, east of Chilco St.

When police arrived they found a car had driven off the roadway into a drainage ditch and crashed into a cement drainage outlet.

Police and paramedics tried to save the driver’s life, but he did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity will not be released until family members are notified.

The driver was the only person in the car.

Authorities say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Menlo Park Fire Chief Schapelhouman released the following statement regarding the incident:

Our condolences and sympathies go out to the victims family and friends of this tragic incident. We don’t know exactly why this occurred but this isn’t the first time we have responded to a significant vehicle accident involving this unprotected drainage ditch. We’ll be talking to Caltrans about that. Over the years we’ve advocated for various roadway safety improvements on this stretch of roadway.”

All eastbound lanes of SR 84 (Bayfront Expressway) were closed for about four and a half hours while police investigated.

All lanes of the expressway are now open.

If anyone witnessed this collision, they are encouraged to contact Traffic Officer Brent Hughes at 650-330-6300.