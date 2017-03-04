2 exotic dancers attacked on stage, caught on camera

INDIANA (KRON)– Two exotic dancers were beaten up and robbed while performing in an Indiana gentleman’s club.

In video footage, a man appears to pick up one of the women and slams her to the ground, following up with a punch to the face.

The victims, Jimmiesha Rankin and Shapree Bailey, accuse security guards at the gentlemen’s of attacking them.

Both Rankin and Bailey echoed they left the club with bruises and no pay.

The women suspect some of the security guards of stealing their money, while they were being attacked.