3 arrested for allegedly robbing Newark shoe store

NEWARK (KRON)—Three men were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with an armed robbery at a shoe store inside a Newark mall, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a man brandishing a handgun at the Shoe Palace inside the Newpark Mall around 1:30 p.m.

The man stole three pairs of shoes from the store, police said.

The suspect then ran into a waiting car after the robbery. The car drove away toward Mowry Avenue. A witness was able to give part of the license plate number to police.

Officers from the Major Crimes Task Force were able to find a car at the intersection of Grimmer Boulevard and Yellowstone Park Drive in Fremont.

Four people were found inside the car and they were all detained without incident. One of the suspects seemed to have a handgun in his waistband, but police later found it was a replica.

Three suspects were arrested and taken into custody. The fourth suspect was released. Police were able to recover the stolen shoes.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. David Hignee at (510) 578-4962 or david.higbee@newark.org.