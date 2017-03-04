49ers, wide receiver Jeremy Kerley agree to 3-year deal

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Saturday morning the San Francisco 49ers announced they have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with wide receiver Jeremy Kerely.

“We are very excited to be able to keep a player and teammate like Jeremy in red and gold,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. “As we evaluated the roster, his production on the field really impressed us and we believe he is a great fit for our scheme. As we learned more and more about him, it became obvious his teammates have a great deal of respect for Jeremy as well. He is a true pro who is an asset to this team on offense, special teams and in the locker room.”

In 2016 Kerley appeared in all 16 games and started 13 of those games for the 49ers.

He led the team with a career-high 64 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns.

As the team’s primary punt returner, he returned 21 punts for 158 yards.

The 49ers acquired Kerley in a trade with the Detroit Lions this past August.