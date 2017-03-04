Alameda County fire truck broken into near supermarket

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Alameda County Fire Department
Photo Credit: Alameda County Fire Department

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON)—A fire engineer and paramedic with the Alameda County Fire Department had his truck broken into Monday night inside a parking lot in Castro Valley.

It happened between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. when he parked the truck inside the Safeway parking lot on Castro Valley Boulevard and Redwood Road.

The people who broke into the car stole his car stereo, external hard drives, MacBook Pro, iPad, camera case, cameras and a drone.

The multimedia equipment stolen is used for marketing materials and training videos.

If you happen to know where these items are, the fire department asks you to return them to the Alameda County firehouse.

The fire department says the photos and videos on the external hard drives cannot be replaced.

Alameda County fire truck broken into

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s