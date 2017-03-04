Big rig accident causes injuries on Hwy 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A big rig accident on U.S. Highway 101 resulted in injuries Saturday morning in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Fire.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway at Paul Ave., SF Fire said.

They first reported the incident on Twitter at 8:25 a.m.

Crews from the San Francisco Fire Department are on scene, working to clear the roadway.

Expect delays while driving through the area.

No further details regarding the nature of the injuries, or the cause of the accident are available at this time.

AVOID AREA BIG RIG OVER TURNED 101NB at Paul Ave Minor injuries SFFD on scene expect traffic delays 824 Hrs. pic.twitter.com/lPCZobZ5mY — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 4, 2017

