Brawny Woman replaces iconic Brawny Man

KXRM Published:
brawnywoman

(KXRM)—March is Women’s History Month.

Paper towel company Brawny is commemorating the month by replacing its iconic Brawny Man with the Brawny Woman.

The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, which was originally started by Georgia-Pacific, Brawny’s parent company.

This is the initiative’s second year celebrating women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Brawny Woman rolls are available in 8-roll packages all throughout March in Walmart stores nationwide.

Sales of the product will help fund a $75,000 donation to Girls Inc.’s SMART program, which encourages girls interested in STEM fields.

