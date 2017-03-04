Concord tenants take action against landlord for poor building conditions

By Published: Updated:
man2


CONCORD (KRON)– Tenents in a Concord apartment complex grew tired of poor building conditions and brought their issues to the doorstep of their landlord Saturday morning.

Some tenants saw an increase in rent between $100 and $400 dollars but have yet to see an improvement in building maintenance.

 

Tenants aired out their grievances about the mold, bugs, worn carpeting they are forced to live with.

KRON4 reporter, Jeff Pierce, entered one resident’s home and saw an infestation of cockroaches.

Letters were left on doorsteps of the landlord’s Hillsborough home, outlining the poor conditions his tenants were subjected too.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s