Concord tenants take action against landlord for poor building conditions



CONCORD (KRON)– Tenents in a Concord apartment complex grew tired of poor building conditions and brought their issues to the doorstep of their landlord Saturday morning.

Some tenants saw an increase in rent between $100 and $400 dollars but have yet to see an improvement in building maintenance.

Tenants aired out their grievances about the mold, bugs, worn carpeting they are forced to live with.

KRON4 reporter, Jeff Pierce, entered one resident’s home and saw an infestation of cockroaches.

Letters were left on doorsteps of the landlord’s Hillsborough home, outlining the poor conditions his tenants were subjected too.