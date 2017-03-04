Downtown Berkeley station reopen

BERKELEY (KRON)– The Downtown Berkeley station reopened after closing due to a civil disturbance caused by protestors.
DBRK stn has re-opened. all trains are making normal stops. pls use main entrance located at center st and shattuck ave. For entry.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 5, 2017
Bart riders who needed to access trains at the Downtown Berkeley station had to reroute their trip because the station was closed due to a protest nearby that turned violent.
The station was closed for about one hour.
All bus service at the station was suspended.
Trains are not stopping at DBRK due to a civil disturbance.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 4, 2017