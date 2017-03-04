Downtown Berkeley station reopen

BERKELEY (KRON)– The Downtown Berkeley station reopened after closing due to a civil disturbance caused by protestors.

Bart riders who needed to access trains at the Downtown Berkeley station had to reroute their trip because the station was closed due to a protest nearby that turned violent.

The station was closed for about one hour.

All bus service at the station was suspended.

