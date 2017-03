WALNUT CREEK(KRON)– An electrical fire and explosion broke at out at the Walnut Creek Bart station Saturday evening.

The fire was reported around 5:39 p.m.

Train service was suspended at both the Rockridge and Pleasant Hill station.

The fire is affecting service along the entire Pittsburg/Bay Point line.

BART svc has stopped between ROCK and PHIL due to an equipment prob on PITT line. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 5, 2017