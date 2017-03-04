Four people shot outside Sacramento church function

By Published: Updated:
sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KRON)—Four people have been shot Saturday night in a drive-by shooting outside a church function in Sacramento, according to police.

It happened near 33rd and Y streets.

The conditions of the four people are not known at this time, but they have been taken to the hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s