Four people shot outside Sacramento church function

SACRAMENTO (KRON)—Four people have been shot Saturday night in a drive-by shooting outside a church function in Sacramento, according to police.

It happened near 33rd and Y streets.

The conditions of the four people are not known at this time, but they have been taken to the hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

SPD working a drive-by shooting near the 2500 block of 33rd St. 4 victims transported, suspect(s) outstanding. pic.twitter.com/kQzEuNNNeS — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 5, 2017

Sacramento Police: 4 people shot outside a church function near 33rd Street and Y St. conditions unknown. pic.twitter.com/E8vmyzj8PE — Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) March 5, 2017

