Heavy showers prompt flood advisory in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the Bay Area, as heavy showers begin to move along the coast Saturday night.

The flood advisory is in effect until 10:45 p.m.

The flood advisory was issued for Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.

— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 5, 2017