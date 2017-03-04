Immigration rally for ICE detainee in Richmond

By and Published:
martinez

RICHMOND (KRON)– Family members and supporters of an undocumented immigrant who’s been detained for ten months by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, held a rally in his honor on Saturday in Richmond.

Oswaldo Martinez,41, lived in the United States for more than two decades.

Fifteen-years-ago Martinez committed misdemeanor crimes, which subsequently led to his detainment years later.

Community organizers at the rally collectively agreed that Martinez isn’t a threat to society.

His wife and 10-year-old daughter, both U.S. citizens, stood front and center at the rally.

Martinez was taken into custody during the Obama Administration, but his fate is now in the hands of the Trump Administration.

