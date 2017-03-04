Loose cows took over a Kansas town

KANSAS (KRON)–Eighty-nine cows ran loose throughout a Kansas town after the semi-trailer they were traveling in rolled over.

The cows didn’t leave much of the town untouched, trampling across highways and even using a crosswalk.

Police and ropers were called to catch the loose cattle and could only wrangle up about 50 of them.

Around 30 cows are still on the loose,

“This is a situation we don’t see every day, “according to an officer.

Officers are afraid they won’t be able to locate the rest of the cattle since some of them moved further out.