CONCORD (KRON)—A man was arrested for allegedly waiving a dangerous weapon in Concord Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Willow Pass Road and Market Street.

Someone called OnStar reporting the man waving the weapon around. Officers were able to locate him quickly in the area where he was spotted.

Concord police say the caller was able to make use of OnStar technology and describe in detail what the man was wearing. They were able to say where they saw him last.